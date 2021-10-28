The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) through its examination body arm, the Public Accountants Examinations Board (PAEB), has released results for the October 2021 examinations which were conducted for a period of five days.

The examinations were conducted from seven centres including; Arua, Fort Portal, Gulu, Kampala, Mbale, Mbarara, Mbale and Nkozi.

The exams had been scheduled to be held in June but due to the resurgence of covid-19, they were postponed to October.

A total 4,238 candidates attempted the October 2021 examinations compared to 4,453 in December 2020 and 6,516 in November 2019, representing a drop of approximately 35% from the pre-covid-19 diet of November 2019.

The average pass rate improved from 32.2% in December 2020 to 36.4% in October 2021.

The board however, noted with concern the poor performance in core subjects, adding that the candidates need to appreciate that their examinations require application and not regurgitation of knowledge.

Speaking to the media during the function, the PAEB chairperson CPA Geoffrey Byamugisha revealed that the average pass rate was significantly higher compared to other years.

Whereas 5,640 students had registered to sit for examinations in June 2021, Byamugisha said the number had reduced to 5,151 by the time they conducted the examinations in October 2021, representing a withdrawal of 489 students (or 8.7%).

“We have noticed that the average pass rates for all courses are higher than in the immediate pre-Covid-19 pandemic diet of November 2019.We, therefore advise students wishing to sit examinations in December 2021 to intensify their preparations so as to meet the examinations standard required,”he said.