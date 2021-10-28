USA based center Jerry Namdi Okonkwo has headlined the City Oilers squad that will play at the upcoming qualifiers for the 2022 Basketball Africa League.

With the qualification campaign set to get underway on Friday, October 29, City Oilers have revealed a 12-man roster that will seek the club’s maiden qualification for Africa’s premier basketball competition.

Standing at seven feet, Okwonkwo who was among the entrants for the 2018 NBA draft, is among the new entrants on the squad together with John Balwigaire and Titus Odeke.

Jimmy Enabu and Tony Drileba are also part of the team that includes youngsters Luak Ruai and John Dombo.

AbdulHakim Ghedi who has been part of Oilers’ National Basketball League squad but is yet to play for the club will hopefully get his debut as part of the rotation.

Incredibly, Landry Ndikumana has not made the travelling squad after the Burundian asked to be released, while Kenyan Fidel Okoth misses the qualifiers after his move abroad.

Okoth’s compatriot Micheal Makiadi was released from camp. Emmanuel Makuei is not part of the team while Joseph Ikong misses out after joining Nam Blazers.

There are two slots available for qualification to the Elite 16 round that will be played between November and December.

City Oilers have been seeded in group E of the qualifiers alongside Malawi’s Brave Hearts, Burundi’s New Stars and Tanzania’s Kurasani Heat.

City Oilers Squad:

Players: Tonny Drilleba, Jimmy Enabu, Ivan Muhwezi, Ben Komakech, Luak Ruai, Aduhakim Ghedi, Jerry Namdi Okonkwo, James Okello, Titus Odeke Lual, John Balwigaire, John Dombo, Julius Caesar Kizito

Coaches: Juruni Mandy, Andrew Tendo Senyondwa, Justus Mugisha