The Church of Uganda has elected Rev Canon John Wilson Nandaah and Rev Pons Ozelle as new bishops for Mbale and Nebbi Diocese respectively.

The development was confirmed on Wednesday by Rev Dr Samuel Kaziimba, the Archbishop Church of Uganda.

“I congratulate Rev. Pons Ozelle and Rev. Canon John Wilson Nandaah upon election as Bishop of Nebbi and Mbale Diocese respectively. Canon Nandaah will be consecrated on December 5, 2021 at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Mbale, Rev Ozelle will be on January 1, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Cathedral,” Rev Kaziimba said.

The two bishops were elected by the House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda sitting at the Martyrs Shrine, Namugongo, on October 27, 2021.

Rev Canon John Wilson Nandaah, the new Bishop for Mbale Diocese replaces the Rt. Rev. Patrick Gidudu who has been serving in the position since 2008.

Rev Canon Nandaah was born on January 30, 1962. Originally trained as a teacher, Canon Nandaah earned a Bachelor of Divinity in 2002 from Uganda Christianity University, followed by a Post-Graduate Diploma in Education in 2004.

Rev Pons Ozelle becomes the third Bishop of Nebbi Diocese and will be enthroned as Bishop on January 16, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Cathedral, Goli.

Rev Ozelle takes over from retired Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi who has been serving as care-taker Bishop for Nebbi Diocese following the demise of Rt. Rev. Alphonse Watho-kudi, who died in January 2021 from Covid-19.

Born August 17, 1969, Rev Ozelle holds a Master of Divinity degree from Trinity Theological College in Singapore. He also has a Certificate in Administrative Law and a Bachelor of Divinity from Uganda Christian University, a post-graduate Diploma in Teacher Education from Kyambogo University, and a Diploma in Business Studies from Uganda College of Commerce, Pakwach.

He was ordained a deacon in 2000 and then made a priest on November 18, 2001. He has served as Diocesan Secretary and Diocesan Administrator of Nebbi Diocese, Archdeacon of two Archdeaconries, parish priest, and Chaplain of several schools.