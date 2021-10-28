Vivo Energy, the retailer and marketer of Shell and Engen-branded fuels and lubricants, has held its annual safety day across the whole company, reinforcing the importance of Health, Safety, Security, Environment and Quality (HSSEQ).

Safety day is an opportunity for all employees and contractors at Vivo Energy to refocus on the importance of HSSEQ.

This year’s event held under “Competent + Prepared = Safer”, invited colleagues to record examples of visible safety leadership they had experienced across the business.

Over 1,200 entries were submitted, across a range of categories including the environment, health,

product quality, reputation, safety and security.

The leading examples of safety improvement in each of these categories were showcased and shared across the Vivo group to encourage replication of this best practice.

“Safety is integral to our business and Vivo Energy’s long-term success in Africa. I am delighted to report we have continued to perform well against all of our key HSSEQ indicators this year,” said Grant Bairstow, the Head of HSSEQ for Vivo Energy Group.

In addition to employees sharing examples of visible safety leadership, each market has developed a programme of activities to remind their employees to focus on HSSEQ, culminating into physical and virtual events this week.

“Our ultimate ambition is to achieve a world-class safety culture, where HSSEQ is fully integrated into the ways of working for all parties at Vivo Energy. Whilst safety is embedded across the company, our annual safety day provides a moment for all our teams to ensure we are doing everything we can to achieve our aim of ‘Goal Zero’ – no harm to people and minimising our impact on the environment,” said Allan Kibaya, the HSSEQ Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda.