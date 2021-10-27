The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has cautioned legislators against politicising the ongoing murder case against MPs Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye West and Muhammad Ssegirinya of Kawempe North.

His plea came after Kira Municipality legislator Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda argued the recent statements from President Museveni against bail have made the judiciary to work under fear.

The two legislators were denied bail on Monday.

The minister for Security Maj. Gen Jim Muhwezi defended court’s decision leading to a verbal exchange with Ssemujju.

Ssemujju accused Muhwezi of being “mean” after he revealed that the minister went back to Luzira to pick his two inch mattress when he was incarcerated over the GAVI Fund scandal in 2008.

This prompted Oulanyah to warn legislators against politicising the ongoing murder case against the two MPs.

In the same sitting, Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake informed the House that Ssegirinya is in critical condition and has now been transferred to Mulago Hospital.

He later stormed out of the House when Oulanyah appeared to pour cold water on the matter.