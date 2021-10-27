By Wisdom K. Peter

Greetings to you sirs in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Allow me quickly get to why I’ve written to you.

When asked about the sign (not signs) of the end, Jesus in Matthew 24:3-4 highlighted deception as the main sign and tool the enemy would use against the church in the end times.

For example the deception that president Yoweri Museveni restored freedom of worship in Uganda is a lie that has made the vast clergy feel so indebted to him that they would rather compromise the truth of God when dealing with him.

To say Museveni restored freedom of worship in Uganda is not only misinformation but also an over self-important view of him. Every good and perfect gift comes from God (James 1:17) and therefore, just because God did it through someone doesn’t mean He (God) didn’t do it.

We also know that it is God who causes men both to will and to do His good pleasure (Philippians 2:13). Therefore, on his own, Museveni could never have restored freedom of worship in Uganda.

That is why when he (Museveni) returned to what one would call his ‘right mind’, he embarked on every clandestine move to curtail freedom of worship. First was the religious policy that was meant to give the president final say in qualifying gospel ministers, and turn churches into state agencies.

When that failed, he took advantage of covid-19 to proceed with his agenda by imposing oppressive, and unreasonable restrictions over the church and other places of worship.

Otherwise, how do you explain the capped church numbers versus the uncapped numbers that access market places and arcades?

During one of those national prayer days, the president emphasized how he envisioned to have a scientific church, a statement quite consistent with his clandestine agenda of introducing a state religion called secularism in which science is the guiding light to worship.

This man is literally baptising you into this sham religion ‘process by process’.

But why is freedom of worship a threat? Because when the integrity of the design and function of the church is maintained as it should be, the church not only grows into a power center God can use to govern the course of nations but also a major threat to dark global agendas (Ezra 4:12-16).

Ever since this government started its subtle and clandestine moves to curtail freedom of worship, you have hardly put up spirited fight against this darkness.

You have only struck one compromise after another to justify your actions or the lack there of. But 2Corinthians 6:14 the Bible tells us never to be yoked together with unbelievers.

The global handling of the covid-19 has showed every sign of a move towards what we know from the book of revelations as the imposition of the mark of the beast.

These vipers are determined to use science, political authority and media to end true worship in order to set the stage for the emergence of their lord the anti-christ. Otherwise how do you explain the emerging vaccination mandates slowly creeping into Uganda?

When you teamed up with these vipers to develop strict, unreasonable and ‘faith-defiling’ SOPs for churches, were you intending to prepare the church for the return of the Lord or has the antichrist won you over?

Remember that the devil at one time attempted to turn Jesus into his anti-christ (Mt 4:8-10), so for you to imagine that he can’t try this on you is a fat joke.

Dr. Bishop, as we speak now, two of your Christian mentees, very powerful women in this country, have with your blessing hired themselves lawyers, and teamed up with one ‘Ahithophel’ to stand before Caesar and justify the continued capping of church numbers and enforcement of‘faith-defiling’ SOPs, yet the markets are fully open.

Archbishop and the Presiding Apostle, Jesus said that His father’s house shall be called a house of prayer (Luke 19:46).

When you champion the popularisation of covid-19 vaccination, avail church premises as testing and vaccination centres and open the door for these vipers’ science to dictate how we should worship, haven’t you turned the Lord’s house into a den of thieves?

Like one great man of God I revere said, “…awaken and do not let the little ones who have been entrusted to you stumble into darkness.” The young generation are watching you keenly.

Remember that God can tear the ‘kingdom’ away from you and give it to your neighbor like He did to Saul. We are currently facing the goliath of our time, but because scripture cannot be broken, Israel always ends up following the one who slays Goliath.

The time is short!

Wisdom K. Peter, Office of the Teacher.