Muloogi Derrick Nawaikoke

Bobi Wine’s singing partner, the vocalist Nubian Li, recently wedded his long-time lover. Joel Ssenyonyi, the spokesperson of the leading opposition party, organised a pompous baby shower for his darling wife.

And sooner than later, Eddie Mutwe or Zaake may wed their long-time baby mamas. Unless you are a witch or a sadist, there’s absolutely nothing to frown your face.

First, because they are human. And second, it doesn’t deter their potential to lead the struggle. In January of 1796, Napoleon Bonaparte proposed to Josephine (known as Rose by then) and married her in March of the same year.

Two days after their marriage, Napoleon led the troops to Italy in what birthed the famous French revolution. It is therefore sheer ignorance, evil mindset and sadism for a person to blame anyone for either making their wife pregnant or wed their lovers amidst a political struggle.

For heaven’s sake, it is a nonviolent and unarmed struggle! This society should simply desist from gratifying misery. We all need to learn that misery and suffering aren’t virtues. No one wins by being or acting miserable.

Being either bartered or butchered by forces aren’t tools for winning a struggle. There’s no need whatsoever for anyone to expect a leader to move around with misery placards on a daily in expression of their pain to everyone. No one wins through cowardly tear sheds.

A political struggle does not in any way make anyone less human. People will not stop eating because they are struggling for change.

In any case, with or without a struggle, some of these people could still afford the lifestyle they are living [actually even better].

For example, Bobi has always been a family man. You all recall the pomp, lavish and glamour on his own wedding many years ago. Please, let us stop recruiting people who are helping us out of our suffering back into our own misery.

We are far better than this. We can’t be this petty as countrymen.

The author is a humble citizen from Kaliro district.