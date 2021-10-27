By Edward Baliddawa

Recently Bank of Uganda reported that Uganda’s debt to GDP ratio had dropped from the earlier anticipated 50.1% level to 45.5% at the ending of June 2021 of the FY 2020/21. It was reported that Uganda’s debt stock had risen to Shs. 67.4 trillion

The drop in the country’s debt ration to the GDP was attributed to an increase in the country’s economy (GDP) from the earlier anticipated Shs 139.7 trillion to 148 trillion that was recorded at the ending of FY 2020/2021.

This drop in our debt ration to the GDP should come as a big sigh of relief to those that are managing the affairs of our country. It offers a window of breathing. As to whether the sigh of relief will be used to borrow a little more is something that we have to watch and see.

On each and every occasion that the Government has presented requests to Parliament for approval to borrow, the question that the Parliamentarians and indeed the wananchi have asked loudly and passionately is about where the earlier borrowed money had gone and what it had done.

Sometimes, this question has resulted in acrimony and stalemate where the government side accuses those opposing further borrowing of blackmail and not being patriotic enough.

On the other hand, those opposing the borrowing would accuse the government side of greed and not being nationalistic enough to see how much the debt burden is weighing too heavy on the shoulders of the wananchi.

In all, this altercations and counter accusations, one thing that is clear is that somehow the people in Ministry of Finance continue to fail or to be hesitant to offer open information on what the borrowed money has done.

This exercise of sharing information with the public ought to be a culture of the Ministry of Finance.

Once open and proper information and explanation is offered, certainly the wananchi however skeptical they have forced to become, will always offer a benefit of doubt.

There is no reason therefore for such valuable information on what the borrowed money and certainly the money collected in form of taxes by the tax body URA should be denied to the public.

For example, here below is what I have been able to able to find out from the various sources available about the money that Uganda has borrowed over time and what it was intended for.

Some of the big infrastructure projects funded by loans

Project Lending Institution Amount 1 Karuma Dam China Exim Bank $1.7bn 2 Isimba Dam China Exim Bank $570mn 3 Bujjagali Dam International Finance Corporation & others $862mn 4 Entebbe–Kampala Expressway China Exim Bank $476mn 5 Vurra-Koboko-Oraba Road World Bank $52.8mn 6 Kampala Northern By-pass European Union €67.4mn 7 Hoima–Butiaba–Wanseko Road African Development Fund $179.5mn 8 Kabale-Kisoro-Buanagana Rd African Development Bank $107mn 9 Fort-Portal-Bundibugyo-Lamia Rd African Development Bank Shs.217.8bn 10 Gulu-NimuleRd JICA, World Bank $102mn 11 Masaka-Bukakata Rd OPEC $70mn 12 Rukungiri-Kihihi-Ishasha-Kanungu Rd African Development Bank $57mn 13 Ntungumao-Mirama HillsRd Trade Mark East Africa -Uganda $22mn 14 Kayunga-Galiraya Rd African Development Bank – 15 Bumbobi-Bubulo-Lwakhakha Rd African Development Bank $42mn 16 Nyakahita-Kazo-Kamwenge-FortPortal African Development Bank Shs. 300bn 17 Kigumba-Masindi-Hoima-Kabwoya Rd African Development Fund $150mn 18 Kyenjonjo-KabwoyaRd World Bank $145mn 19 Mbarara-Ntugumo-Kabale-Katuna Rd European Union €116mn 20 Soroti-Dokolo-Lira Rd World Bank, Uganda Government Shs. 153.1bn 21 Kapchorwa-Suam Rd ADB, ADF $105.76 22 Muyembe-Nakapiripiriti Rd International Development Bank $114.12mn 23 Kampala-Mpigi Expressway African Development Bank $150mn 24 Guarantee for Credit Lines to UDB African Development Bank $15mn 25 Support to Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfers Programme IDA of World Bank Group $200mn 26 Balance of Payments and Budget Support IMF $491.5mn 27 Upgrading & Construction of National Oil Roads China Exim Bank $456.3mn 28 Uganda Irrigation Development and Climate Resilience Project International Development Agency $195mn 29 Irrigation Schemes Across the country UK Export Finance Facility €101.8mn 30 Upgrading Rwenkunye-Apac-Lira-Acholibur Rd International Development Agency $210mn 31 Entebbe International Airport Expansion China Exim Bank $200mn 32 Loan to mitigate the negative effects of Covid-19 on the economy World Bank $300mn 33 Construction & equipping of Oncology and Diagnostic center in Gulu District UNICREDIT Bank of Austria Shs. 31bn 34 Financing Budget Deficit for FY 2020/21 IMF $600mn 35 Solar Powered Water Pumping Systems for lowest safe water coverage China Exim Bank Shs. 111bn 36 Support Irrigation for the Climate-Resilient Project International Development Association Shs. 628bn 37 Construction of Kabaale International Airport UK Export Finance Facility $318mn 38 Uganda Rural Electricity Access African Development Bank Shs. 4.2bn 39 Farm Income Enhancement II African Development Bank Shs. 46.4bn 40 Markets and Trade Improvement African Development Bank Shs. 24.8bn 41 Rural Electrification Project African Financing Development Shs. 136.4bn 42 Inland Port at Bukasa AKA Shs. 28.8bn 43 Four Industrial parks China Exim Bank Shs. 131.4bn 44 National Transportation Backbone III China Exim Bank Shs. 57.2bn 45 One Regional Common Infrastructure V International Development Agency Shs. 40.8bn 46 Additional Finance to E.A Public health International Development Agency Shs. 14.5bn 47 Development Response to Displacement International Development Agency Shs. 58bn 48 NUSAF International Development Agency Shs. 275.4bn 49 Energy for Rural Transformation International Development Agency Shs. 45.6bn 50 Skills Development Projects International Development Agency Shs. 42.1bn 51 Agriculture Cluster Development Project International Development Agency Shs. 49.4bn 52 Grid Rural Electrification International Development Bank Shs. 26.1bn 53 Mirama – Kabale Transmission Lines International Development Bank Shs. 25.4bn 54 Restoration of Livelihood International Development Bank Shs. 30.9bn 55 Profila IFAD Shs. 46.5bn 56 Procurement of Earth Moving Equipment JBIC Shs. 367.3bn 57 Rehabilitation of Kayunga & Yumbe Hospitals OPEC Fund Shs. 8.6bn 58 Kayunga and Kamuli Rural Electrification Project OPEC Fund Shs. 8.6bn 59 Uncommitted Trade Facility PTA Shs. 392.6bn

Disclaimer: Note that this information of borrowed money and what it was borrowed for doesn’t in anyway offer an accountability of how actually the money was utilised. It doesn’t attempt to qualify that all the borrowed money was used on the respective item or whether all the indicated borrowed money was actually disbursed or received by the Ministry of Finance.

The author is former MP for Kigulu North