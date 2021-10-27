The High Court in Kabale has set November, 1, 2021 as the date to give its judgment in a petition challenging the election of the Jim Muhwezi as the Rujumbura County Member of Parliament.

“Take notice that judgment in this petition shall be delivered on November 1, 2021 at 1pm by email,” a notice by Julius Borore, the court’s acting registrar said.

A copy of the notice has since been shared with all parties involved in the case.

In the January 14 polls, NRM’s Jim Muhwezi garnered 23,990 votes to trounce the incumbent and Forum for Democratic Change’s Fred Turyamuhweza Tumuheirwe who got 20,556 votes.

In his petition, Turyamuhweza accused his opponent of using security operatives to intimidate and chase away his polling agents and supporters from polling stations on the election day.

Muhwezi is also accused of voter bribery and ballot stuffing, actions that FDC’s Turyamuhweza contravened provisions of the Parliamentary Elections Act.

In the petition, the Electoral Commission was also listed as a respondent

In his defence, Minister Muhwezi who is represented by Mwesigwa Rukutana and Company Advocates said his opponent is a bad loser who is only throwing tantrums despite having no evidence on the allegations he made.

The case is the first big case handled by Rukutana since leaving government.