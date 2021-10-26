Sports Club Villa has at long last been included on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League fixtures for the 2021/22 season.

The record Uganda Premier League champions were initially excluded from the league fixtures as they failed to fulfil licensing requirements with the club locked in an administration bickering.

However, following an Extra-Ordinary Club Congress meeting that was also attended by FUFA president Moses Magogo and members of the Villa Members Trust, a resolution was passed to grant the club a provisional license.

According to the updated fixture schedule released by the UPL secretariat, Villa will get their season underway with a home clash against Police FC on Friday, October 29.

The venue for the fixture has been indicated to be Kavumba Recreation Ground and not Njeru Technical Centre that was communicated to be the home ground for the club this season.

According to the head of media and communications at the league secretariat Gordon Roy Mundeyi, licensing documents communicated Kavumba and not Njeru as Villa’s home ground.

“We have indicated Kavumba because it is what has been indicated on the certified licensing documents that the secretariat was provided with,” Mundeyi told Sanyuka TV.

“We have seen in media information contrary to that, but as far as we are concerned, that is what was communicated. However, should there be any update then we shall duly communicate the change of venue,” he added.

Villa will also host their second game of the season against Wakiso Giants on Wednesday, November 3, before travelling to the Betway Muteesa II Stadium where they visit arch-rivals Express FC.

The Jogoo have missed their opening three games of the season which have also been rescheduled for November, December and January.

They will host BUL Bidco FC on November 23, the same day URA FC play their rescheduled fixture against Tooro United.

They then travel for their clash at the Barifa Stadium against Arua Hill on December 14, while the Jogoo renew their rivalry with Vipers SC on January 12, 2022