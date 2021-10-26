The National Unity Platform (NUP) has expressed fear that security might pin recent bomb attacks on its party members.

NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya asked that thorough investigations be carried out on perpetrators before security starts pointing fingers.

Addressing journalists at the NUP head offices in Kamwokya on Monday, Rubongoya said that early indicators show that police might want to pin them for these attacks.

“One of the eyewitness accounts from the scene (at Komamboga on Saturday) alleged that some people were dressed in People Power attire before the explosion, this is all politics,” Rubongoya said.

Rubongoya said that just recently, they have had people approaching them, saying that they had been paid to pin machete attacks and other crimes on some people in the opposition.

“Just last week, a truck driver came to our office and said that someone offered him money to accept to be given guns and explosives, so that when he is arrested, he would confess on TV that Honourable Kyagulanyi gave them to him. We know that the regime will want to use this to arrest politicians,” Rubongoya said.

NUP spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi, said the real perpetrators of the Komamboga bomb attack are not hard to find if security is serious about it.

“If police and other investigating bodies are serious about carrying out investigations, it is not complicated,” Ssenyonyi said

Police described the Komamboga bomb incident as a “domestic act of terrorism” although terror group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.