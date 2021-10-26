President Museveni has said the explosion that hit a Swift Safaris bus at Lungala along the Kampala-Masaka highway was planned and executed by the Allied Democratic Forces terrorist group.

“This is to inform you that the person who died in the Ishaka – bound bus yesterday, was a terrorist (mutujju) by the names of Muzafala, but also calling himself Isaac Matovu. He was part of the Pader group that had been sent by ADF to blow up the mourners during the funeral of late Maj. Gen Lokech’s funeral,” Museveni said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

He however noted that because of the clear clues that security has now got, all those involved in the attack will be brought to book.

Here is President Museveni’s statement in full

One of them, by the names of Katumba Abdu, was arrested in a Pader Hotel with his bomb- making equipment – he has been brought to court. His collaborator, by the names of Nsubuga Hamid fled from Pader to Kampala, where he was killed by the CMI operatives while resisting arrest. The killing of Nsubuga Hamid, the arrest of Katumba and others, plus the killing of Lubwama Hussein and 3 others that were involved in the attack of Katumba and the arrest of Walusimbi Kamada and 5 others that were also involved in the attack of Katumba, has enabled Police and CMI, to arrest a large number of suspected operatives of ADF. Arresting or killing these suspected criminals, led to the hunt for Muzafala and others who are still on the run in Uganda and outside. What is not yet clear, is whether Muzafala blew himself up accidentally while carrying the bomb on his lap or he did so deliberately. However, he was being followed by CMI squads. We shall get all of them. The break through followed the attack on Katumba. That is when full accountability for the ADF criminals irreversibly started and their impunity ended in the phase of urban terrorism. The defeat of their rural terrorism was in 2007 in the Semliki National Park. The present shallow effort is easy to defeat. Just some vigilance by the people e.g. checking people who enter the hotels, churches, mosques of buses, etc., will immunize these gathering points against these bombs. The Police will put out guide-lines. We are following all the other shallow schemes that will be similarly defeated. The injuring of some Ugandans in the bus is much regretted.

Yoweri K. Museveni Gen (rtd)

PRESIDENT/Ssabalwanyi