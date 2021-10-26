The Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LOP), Mathias Mpuuga has asked the government to fulfil the promises it made to the people of Northern Uganda especially those that were affected by the LRA insurgency.

Mpuuga, who has been touring the region, also challenged cultural and religious leaders to speak up against human rights violations in the country.

“We are talking about fixing the problem immediately to allow lives to continue and that is what we are here for,” he said, promising the people of northern Uganda that their problems will be tabled on the floor of parliament.

“I don’t intend to be an armchair LOP; whereas we have MPs who represent the various constituencies, I want to be in touch with the people, listen to them, feel and share their challenges,” Mpuuga said.

Mpuuga reminded cultural leaders that their voices are critical in shaping the future of Uganda.

“I am here to ask you to lead your people in demanding your share in a company called Uganda. The workers of this company have locked themselves inside, eating without reporting to the owners that formed the company,” he said.

He said that there is a need to rekindle the dreams of the traditional institutions that agreed to come together at independence to form Uganda.

“ If these leaders had agreed otherwise, the history of Uganda would be different,” he said.

Throughout his engagements with religious, cultural and local leaders, issues of conflicts over land came out prominently with the Prime Minister of the Ker Kwaro Acoli, Ambrose Olaa telling him to join their fight against land grabbers.

“Today, we have to contend with the threat of Balaalo pastoralists who have invaded Acholi and evicted people off their land,” Olaa said, also bringing to the fore the Apaa land conflict.

The cultural leaders as well as the Archbishop of Gulu, John Baptist Odama urged Mpuuga to investigate the failure of initiatives such as the Northern Uganda Rehabilitation Programme (NURP), Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (NUSAF) and the Peace, Recovery and Development Plan (PRDP).

Odama called for a refocusing of the government priorities and efforts against corruption.