Police have said the second explosion that went off on Monday evening along the Kampala-Masaka highway was the work of a suicide bomber who targeted 52 travelers in a bus.

One person died on the spot and another sustained injuries after a bomb exploded in a Swift Safaris bus traveling from Kampala to Ishaka.

The incident happened at Lungala.

Addressing the media on Tuesday morning, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said preliminary investigations indicate that the Monday evening incident was planned by two suspects including the suicide bomber who died in the bus.

“He(suicide bomber) was travelling with another after both of them boarded the bus from Kisenyi bus terminal that left Kampala at 4pm and made a stopover at our checkpoint in Maya,”Enanga said.

The police spokesperson explained that two kilometres after the Maya checkpoint, one of the passengers asked to get off the bus so as to return to Kampala to process his travel documents after receiving an urgent call.

According to Police, after eight kilometres from here, the explosion went off at Lungala .

“At the scene we have recovered a suicide vest, metal bearings, detonator and wires. We have also identified the deceased suicide bomber as Isaac Matovu, 23 a resident of Kamuli A zone in Kireka who has been on the list of joint counter terrorism task force and we have been tracking as Mustafa,”Enanga said.

The police spokesperson said that another passenger who was behind the seat where the explosion took place who was a senior police officer was injured and now receiving treatment in hospital.

He noted that investigations will continue to unravel the attack that security said was connected to the Saturday incident at an eating point at Komamboga, a Kampala suburb.