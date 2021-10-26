Uganda and France have reiterated continued commitment to good relations in sectors of security, agriculture, health and trade.

This was revealed by President Yoweri Museveni after meeting French Minister for External Trade and Investment, Frank Riester at State House.

Riester arrived in the country on Monday for an official visit in the East African country.

“I met the French Minister for External Trade and Investment Franck Riester who delivered a message from H.E Emmanuel Macron. He reiterated France’s commitment to a continued harmonious relationship with Uganda and support through Security, Agriculture, Health, and bilateral trade.” Museveni said.

During the meeting with Museveni, the French minister reaffirmed France’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with Uganda. He also expressed France’s willingness to bridge the gap between Uganda’s private sector and French companies.

“With President Museveni, we are determined to intensify economic ties between France and Uganda. The growth potential is immense in sectors of infrastructure, transport, water, energy,” Riester said.

Riester also highlighted that France is in solidarity with Uganda following Saturday’s bomb incident at Komamboga that killed at least one person, leaving others with serious injuries.

“France firmly condemns this cowardly act and we continue to fight against terrorism as a priority, everywhere.” the French minister said.

France and Uganda have for long held strong bilateral ties including in military, infrastructure and trade partnerships.

Available data shows that in 2020, Uganda imported from France goods worth US$51.19million while the East African country exported goods worth US$8.98million during the same time to France.