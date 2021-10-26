Police have detained 14 boda boda riders in connection with road rage murder of former United Nations driver, Aziz Bashir.

Bashir, 40, was chased and brutally murdered by a group of bodaboda riders who accused him of knocking dead their colleague in an incident that happened along the Mengo-Nateete road section at 7am.

The Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga has confirmed that following a thorough review of the incident caught on video and CCTV, they have so far arrested 14 suspects linked to the gruesome murder that happened on October 17, 2021.

The suspects, according to Enanga, will face charges of alleged murder, malicious damage and theft of car parts.

The arrested include; Kanywasi Dan, Mutebi Martin, Talemwa Asafu, Waswa Samuel, Muto Richard, Wajabu Jackson, Kasolo Asuman, Nsubuga Ivan, Ssebugwawo Jimmy, Balilonda Emmanuel, Lugango Julius, Miyingo Joseph, Wejjuli Hilary and Ssentongo Henry.

“Expansive efforts are in place to track down more suspects including the initial bodaboda rider who brushed the victims car, those who gave him a chase, and those who subdued and stoned him to death.” Enanga said.

The police mouth piece noted that the arrests made so far, will serve as a strong lesson to all motorists especially bodaboda riders, who involve themselves in acts of road rage. He added that police will be relentless in preventing and solving such violent crime in the country.

Enanga also cautioned all motorists to distance themselves from road rage incidents which he says are dangerous to other road users.

“It shows the lack of patience and civility on our roads, where every motorist assumes to be above the traffic laws. We also want to urge all motorists to figure out how to de-escalate, tense situations on the roads, before it gets out of control. As the Joint Security Agencies, we will not tolerate such kinds of careless and reckless behaviour on our roads.

Last Sunday, Bashir, a resident of Mengo was reportedly involved in a minor accident which saw his Toyota Allex car scratched by a boda boda rider.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, Bashir got out of the car to negotiate with the boda boda rider for compensation of his vehicle but the latter failed to meet the amount which Bashir had asked for, leading to a scuffle.

Out of anger, Bashir is said to have tried to knockdown the rider but instead knocked another boda boda rider, killing him instantly.

Bashir was later attacked by a mob of boda boda riders who accused him of killing their colleague, pulled him out of the car and lynched him to death.