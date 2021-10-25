One person died on the spot and a couple of others left injured following a suspected bomb blast in a bus along the Kampala- Masaka highway.

The incident on Monday evening happened along the busy highway when an explosion went off in a Swift bus.

It is said that the Greater Bushenyi Regional Police Commander Muwanga Kityo was among the occupants of the bus.

Details for the incident are still scanty but police has since promised to issue a statement.

The development come only two days after a bomb attack targeting an eating point in Komamboga, a Kampala suburb killed one person and three others wee left injured.

Security has since described it as a domestic terror attack.