President Museveni has confirmed the incident in which a Swift Safaris bus was targeted by an explosive that left two people dead and many other injured along the Kampala-Masaka highway.

“As the hunt for the criminals of Pader who were trying to blow up Gen Lokech’s funeral service, Komamboga where one young Ugandan person was killed and 3 injured, continues, another low power explosive happened on a bus going to Ishaka, killing one person and injuring another one,” Museveni said in a brief statement on Monday evening.

The president said the remaining 37 passengers and the driver are safe after the incident but noted investigations have kicked off .

“The Police are investigating whether the person blown up was the one carrying the bomb or not. Preliminary reports say that the blast was from the seat and it killed only that person and injured the one who was sitting behind.”

He however assured the public that the hunt for the assailants behind the attack is on since clues are “clear and plenty.”

Monday evening’s incident comes two days after a similar attack at a popular pork joint in Komamboga, a Kampala suburb which left one person dead and three other injured.

According to security, the incident that has been termed as an act of domestic terror saw crude materials including nails and other crude items used in making the improvised explosive.

The explosive according to preliminary investigations was wrapped in a polythene bag which was later placed under a table by three men who disguised as customers.

The explosive went off as soon as the trio left the popular hangout place.

Global terrorist group, Islamic State has since claimed responsibility for the attack but security has said it is to early to conclude the group behind the attack .

Members of the public have however been asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious persons, activities and items in places frequented by many people.