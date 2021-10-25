An eyewitness has said that the targeted pork joint in Komamboga has always been heavily guarded because it was patronised by ‘big wigs’ in security.

Scores of people were left injured on Saturday following a blast at Digida Pork joint in Kawempe Division in Kampala, while at least one person was pronounced dead.

Speaking to NBS Television, one of the survivors who asked to remain anonymous said that they have always been flouting curfew guidelines at the same nightspot where the explosion happened alongside security officers.

“Last week we were coming from a trip, the whole area was silent but that place still had people. Patrols are always there, with some ‘big people’ I will not mention,” the eye witness said.

The witness said that the presence of security operatives at the joint gives people in the area confidence to join the merry-making even beyond curfew hours.

“The joint was the biggest host of security operatives in the area, at night, they always sit there with people so it always feels safe,” he added.

On the fateful night, the witness said that he was coming from home, when he heard a huge blast.

Police said on Sunday that the blast was a domestic act of terrorism.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said that the attack happened at around 8:30pm on Saturday.

According to Enanga, the attack was carried out by three assailants who first disguised as customers at the eating point.

“One of them was carrying a polythene bag containing unknown items and placed under one of the tables. The suspects who appeared friendly interacted with other customers and placed more rounds of bites and drinks them,” Enanga said.