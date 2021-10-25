Douglas Bamweyana has reportedly left his role at Wakiso Giants FC, 36 hours after the club suffered a humbling league defeat to Vipers SC.

Bamweyana took charge of his 28th game in charge of the club as they suffered a 5-0 demolition by Vipers SC at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende – his biggest defeat in charge of the club.

There was no immediate pressure on the former Maroons FC coach to step down. But is reported to have written to the club communicating his decision to leave the role.

Bamweyana said in the letter to the club that he ‘fully owned and regretted the results’ from Wakiso’s opening two games of the season.

“Whereas, I fully own and regret the terrible results from our opening two league games against KCCA FC and Vipers SC – I was very confident that we will change the tide and real quick,” Kawowo Sports quoted from the letter.

The Purple Sharks suffered a humbling defeat at home to KCCA in their opening game of the season, and while Bamweyana promised ‘a turn around in performance’, it never materialised at Kitende on Friday.

Wakiso went 3-0 down inside the opening 25 minutes and also had defender George Kaddu sent off for a second bookable offence before halftime.

Ssentamu returned after the break to add to the misery completing his hattrick at the hour mark and then grabbing a fourth shortly after to inflict the heaviest league defeat on the club.

Bamweyana’s resignation has not been officially communicated by the club, as they have not yet received official communication from the coach who is said to have missed an arranged meeting with his bosses on Sunday.

Nile Post also understands that the coach missed the team’s training session on Monday, with further reports saying that he bid farewell to the players and removed himself from the team’s WhatsApp channel.

Efforts to get a reaction from Bamweyana were futile as any communication through all his known contacts went unanswered.

Wakiso Giants return to action on Tuesday with a trip to the MTN Omondi Stadium against Police FC.