Wakiso Giants’ labouring start to the season continued as they succumbed to a 5-0 defeat against Vipers SC at the St. Mary’s Stadium on Friday.

Wakiso have now lost their opening two games of the season without scoring for the first time since they gained promotion in 2019, as pressure once again mounts on coach Douglas Bamweyana.

The Purple Sharks arrived for the Wakiso derby having lost their opening game of the season against KCCA last weekend, and made a terrible start falling behind after only 12 minutes through Yunus Ssentamu.

Ssentamu was making his first start of the season after recovering from an injury, and the 2020/21 StarTimes Uganda Premier League top scorer showed his quality running onto Milton Kariisa’s through ball to finish below goalkeeper Samson Kirya.

The Venoms doubled their lead 11 minutes later with Ssentamu benefiting from more woeful defending from Wakiso. Kariisa’s cross bounced off the cross with the former on hand to tuck away the rebound.

Three minutes later, the hosts were 3-0 up two minutes later with Ceaser Manzoki joining in on the act, turning in from close range after Kirya did well to initially stop Ssentamu’s shot.

Wakiso players were delirious as they thought the flag should have gone for offside with defender George Kaddu receiving a booking for dissent. However, Joshua Lubwama had played Manzoki onside.

Kaddu saw red in the 33rd minute for a lunge on Ssentamu and even took it further by throwing away the card away from the referee Ronald Kirangwa, an incident which captain Hassan Ssenyonjo admitted left him angry and cost the side.

Vipers exploited their numerical advantage as an incredible solo run from left back Aziz Kayondo down the left wing set up Ssentamu to complete a perfect hattrick and first of the season.

The forward then slammed in his fourth on the day seven minutes later with a low shot from just inside the box into the bottom corner of the nest.

Elsewhere, Police FC and Bright Stars SC also suffered their second consecutive defeat of the season losing to BUL Bidco FC and Onduparaka FC respectively.

BUL were playing their first game of the season after their opening day fixture against SC Villa was postponed.

Ibrahim Mugulusi opened the scoring after 37 minutes before Police levelled at the stroke of halftime. However, Richard Wandyaka struck three minutes into the second half and get his team across the line.

Onduparaka meanwhile picked up their first victory of the season through Dudu Ramathan’s header in the 31st minute off Rashid Okocha’s corner kick.

Vipers lead the way with six points and are followed closely by Onduparaka on four points. BUL meanwhile are seventh with three points. Police, Bright Stars and Wakiso are bottom of the league.