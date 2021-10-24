President Museveni has assured the public that the perpetuators behind the blast the went off on Saturday night will in no time be brought to book.

A serious blast went off on Saturday night at Digida pork joint in Komamboga, Kawempe Division, Kampala in which several people were seriously injured in what is believed to be a bomb blast.

However, commenting about the matter, the president said that one person was killed and five others were left injured by the blast.

“The Information I have is that three people came and left a package in kaveera which later on exploded, killing one person and injuring five others. It seems to be a terrorist act but we shall get the perpetrators,” Museveni said on Sunday morning.

He said security has started investigating the matter before coming up with a conclusive report but assured the public that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

“The public should not fear, we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life.”

Incident

According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened when two men who happen to be customers at the pork joint came and ordered for drinks.

They are said to have later placed a polythene bag under one of the tables of the joint that later went off injuring several people.

The development comes a few days after the UK and French embassies warned of possible terrorist attacks.

The UK government recently asked its citizens to be vigilant as they got to crowded places including restaurants, bars and hotels among others.

However, police said whereas counter terrorism teams take such warnings serious and important, they will not increase the threat levels.

“We want to assure you that have our joint counter terrorism teams that subject such alerts to validation. We take time to analyse them(threats) to see whether the attack is imminent in nature,” Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said on Monday.

“Since 2010, we have thwarted several plots both from outside and within our country. We continue to review the security posture across the country. The public should remain calm and go about their normal activities but remain vigilant.”