President Museveni has released yet another statement condemning the Saturday evening bomb attack at Komamboga, a Kampala suburb.

One person was killed and three others injured after a bomb went off at a pork point in an incident security has described as an act of domestic terrorism.

However, in his latest statement, the president described the attackers as parasitic pigs whom he said will have nowhere to hide.

“By foolishly continuing with their criminality, they have invited us to crush them and we shall,” Museveni said.

According to the president, government has of recently scored by arresting suspects behind the Masaka murder, suspects in Gen Katumba shooting and those suspected to have tried to denotate bombs during the burial of Gen Paul Lokech.

He insisted that no one will ever kill Ugandans and go away with it.

“Ever since my May 2018 speech in Parliament on crime and the 12 measures I announced, although only partially implemented, it is almost impossible for a criminal to kill Ugandans and not be caught.”

“With those operating outside Uganda, we shall work with the brother African countries, to go for them. Let their supporters, then, not start shouting that we are hunting innocent people.”

The president noted that whereas the victims of the Saturday night attack were breaking Covid standard operating procedures including curfew and closure of bars, the perpetuators ought to be condemned.

“All we ask from the public is vigilance and prompt reporting to the nearest police post of anything suspicious.”

The police on Sunday afternoon said preliminary investigations indicated that the attack was carried out by three men who disguised as customers at the popular joint.

“One of them was carrying a polythene bag containing unknown items and placed under one of the tables. The suspects who appeared friendly interacted with other customers and placed more rounds of bites and drinks them,” Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said.

“They disappeared afterwards abandoning their package at the scene. Moments later, the explosion occurred covering a radius of five square metres, suggesting the improvised device was ultimately detonated after them leaving the scene.