Police have explained in detail how the bomb attack at a popular hangout in Komamboga, a Kampala suburb was carried out on Saturday evening.

According to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the attack that happened at around 8:30pm was carried out by three assailants who first disguised as customers at the eating point.

“One of them was carrying a polythene bag containing unknown items and placed under one of the tables. The suspects who appeared friendly interacted with other customers and placed more rounds of bites and drinks them,”Enanga said.

Quoting information gathered by detectives as part of the preliminary investigations, the police spokesperson said that on one occasion, the assailants first left the place before returning and on the second time, they never returned.

“They disappeared afterwards abandoning their package at the scene. Moments later, the explosion occurred covering a radius of five square metres, suggesting the improvised device was ultimately detonated after them leaving the scene.”

Victims

The Police spokesperson explained that after the explosion, a total of four people who were within the radius were affected including 20-year-old Emily Nyinaneza, a waitress at the joint who sustained deep injuries on the head, back and left leg that led to her death as she was being rushed to a nearby health facility.

Security named those injured as Annet Kiconco, Rose Nakitto and Peter Ssenyonga who are still getting treatment.

“We wish to continue to appeal to all members of the community to remain extra vigilant and always pay attention to all forms of movements and suspicious behaviours within their surroundings,”Enanga urged.

“We continue to maintain our levels of security preparedness across the country and focusing more on places that attract crowds.”