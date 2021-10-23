Scores of people have been injured following a blast at a pork joint in Kawempe, while at least three people are feared dead.

According to a police report, a serious blast occurred on Saturday at around 9:00 pm at Digida Pork joint in Kawempe Division in Kampala.

Police confirm that one person has died from the blast while seven others are currently admitted at Mulago National Referral Hospital with serious injuries.

However, according to eyewitnesses, three people have so far died from what is believed to be a bomb blast, including a girl only identified as Emily who died on spot.

“The scene has been cordoned off, and our joint task teams from the bomb squad called to thoroughly document the scene, to help determine whether the explosion arose out of an intentional act or not,” a statement from Police reads in part.

“We ask the public to remain calm, as we establish the true circumstances surrounding the incident. Any new developments will be communicated in due course,” the statement continues.

The incident comes just days after the United Kingdom issued a terror alert to their citizens in Uganda.

The UK asked their citizens to be vigilant as they go about their businesses and avoid crowded places as they could be victims in planned bomb blasts.

However, the Uganda Police asked people to remain calm as the alerts were not significantly imminent.

“As the Joint Security Agencies, we do appreciate and take cognisance of the advisories to their respective citizens. Our Joint Counter Terror teams have subjected the respective alerts to a process of validation for specifics, to help determine whether these threats are imminent or not. These specifics are still not readily available.”

Excerpt from Police statement

In this very respect, they continue to review our security posture across the country which continues to be maintained as normal. The public should rest assured that our threat levels and counter-terror responses are constantly under review. They should, therefore, remain calm but vigilant. We wish to add that, in case they come across any suspicious behavior or anything of public concern, they should alert the nearest security agency.

Once again, if we feel it necessary to heighten our threat level, during this period, we shall definitely do so. Our task teams do take the security and safety of all Ugandans and visitors in the country, as a top priority. We have previously thwarted several plots, both foreign and domestic, since the double attack of 2010 in Kampala and will continue to jealously guard our country, from all forms of threats.