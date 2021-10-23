The compulsory testing of all travelers entering into the country for Covid by government has commenced after President Museveni commissioned the testing facilities.

At a function held at Entebbe International Airport, the president officially launched the laboratories to be used as government moves to curb the importation of deadly variants of the coronavirus into the country.

Speaking at the launch, Museveni commended all the stakeholders who had played a role in making it possible including the Finance Ministry, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Works and Transport, UPDF Engineering Brigade and Civil Aviation Authority.

“It is my pleasure to launch the testing by the health staff of the government starting from now,”Museveni said.

According to the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja the measure is intended to curb further importation of the deadly variants of the coronavirus into the country but also to guard against the third wave of the deadly virus.

Whereas the mandatory testing of incoming passengers by government was set to begin last month, it was postponed to allow government prepare facilities to use.

The Ministry of Health has consequently set up the testing laboratories at the airport and trained laboratory technicians, data entrants and all the other port-health staff to manage the process.

The turnaround time for the mandatory Covid test results will be reduced from four hours to two hours and 15 minutes.

Five PCR test machines with capacity to test 300 samples per hour are in place at Entebbe International Airport whereas the facility has the capacity to test 3,600 passengers in 12 hours and 7,200 passengers in 24 hours.

On the other hand, the tests will each cost $30 which is about Shs107,000.

Speaking at the same function, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority Director General, Fred Bamwesigye applauded government for funding the facility.

“I want to thank cabinet for taking up this very important decision to have testing done not anywhere else but the premises of the airport because of the imbedded facilitation value for our passengers and visitors to this country,” Bamwesigye said.

According to the Uganda Civil Aviation spokesperson, Vianney Luggya, a notice to airmen communicating the details of the mandatory testing requirements to all airlines is to be immediately processed and issued accordingly.