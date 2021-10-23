My girlfriend is faking orgasms. The moaning sounds normal, but I know how it feels when a woman cums, and that’s not it. How do I satisfy my woman?

MISS D: Do you remember how we studied for final exams? The pain of waking up at 3:00 am to master the Archimedes Principle. That is how much effort you need to put in to make your woman cum.

Study her body like your life depends on it. Take every part of her body apart and concentrate on making sure that she is ready for you by the time you slide in.

Do not underestimate the power of foreplay. Do not rush through it. Take your time. Ask her what parts of her body are sensitive to your tongue in a good way.

If your routine has been the basic kiss, nipple, eat her out and enter, try flipping her on her back, use your tongue and hands in ways that are new to her body.

When going down on her, concentrate. Do not do it because your buddies are always bragging about it. Going down on a woman in art. It’s not just about lick, lick, lick. It is about every small part of those lips and everything in between.

And until you master how to make her cum, do not tell her that you know she has been faking. If the fake moans get you to the finish line, enjoy them as you figure it out.

She might be very uncomfortable that making her cum becomes an issue of when Arsenal will win champions again.

