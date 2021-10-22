Pairing gin and food has been a tradition for many decades and it’s no surprise that the striking lime green bottled gin, Tanqueray has partnered with different restaurants around the city to gift it’s consumers a match made in heaven feast.

Being one of the most awarded gins in the world and the bartender’s choice for the perfect G&T, the meaty spice of Tanqueray’s London Dry Gin juniper coupled with Izumi signature sea food menu and Hickory’s Chef’s special is an experience Tanqueray wants its consumers to relish.

“Gin and food pairing is a match made in heaven and Tanqueray is all about turning everyday moments into special occasions,” said Annet Nakiyaga, the Tanqueray Brand Manager.

On Friday October 22, 2021, Izumi Restaurant in a ‘Let the evening Be ‘Gin’ promo will gift the Gin and Tonic drinkers with a free glass for every one glass of Gin and Tonic bought. The offer will run from 4pm to 6pm.

Hickory Restaurant will have the same offer on Sunday October 24, 2021.