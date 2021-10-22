Smart Cabs an online transport solutions app has been launched joining the growing list of several other transport apps in Uganda.

The application developed by Ugandan software engineers is a low cost and user-friendly app.

To a country like Uganda with employment challenges among the youth, the firm said Smart cabs presents job opportunities while answering questions in regards to security in the transport sector such as monitoring of vehicles and boda bodas where they have pre-installed GPS tracking devices on each vehicle and boda boda.

Smart Cabs is currently operational in Kampala but according to a press release, the app will soon cover the whole country and later, Africa and the rest of the world.

With several other ride hailing apps, Smart Cabs says their vision is to provide easy, cheap and safe transport solutions to both the riders and the passengers, through regulating all the bikes and the vehicles used as a means of public transport sets them apart.

The boda boda riders and vehicle drivers stand to benefit from full package GPS tracking device, helmet branded with riders identification number, mobile phone (Infinix Smart 5) for those without phones and digitalised identity cards for both riders and drivers.

The app, according to the release will protect passengers against theft since they will move with individuals with pre known information.

The firm said they train drivers in financial literacy where they will be taught the key aspects of reducing expenditures and they will also encouraged to own assets through savings.

The app is now available on Google Play Store.