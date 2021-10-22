Uganda Red Cross has distributed an assortment of relief items to families recently affected by landsides in Bududa district.

The distribution exercise held at Bulucheke play ground was aimed at supporting 200 families selected by the local leadership as the most vulnerable, with a total population of 1200 people.

According to officials, each family will receive a family nonfood relief item kit composed of two Jerricans, tarpaulin of 4×6 meters, two blankets, two mosquito nets, a bar of soap, water purification tabs, cups, plates, cooking pans, serving ladle, sleeping mats, solar lamps, and menstrual hygiene management kits for women and girls.

Speaking at the launch of the distribution exercise, the Bududa woman MP, Agnes Nandutu applauded Red Cross for always working with government to respond to disasters in Bududa and other areas of the country.

“Uganda Red Cross is one of the agencies that the office of the Prime Minister works with closely to mitigate, and manage disasters in this country. I am happy to note that whenever there are disasters in Bududa, Red Cross is among the first entities on ground to support the district to conduct assessments, rescue the affected and save lives. We have been together since the 2010 disasters, up to day. We have also seen the Red Cross in other emergencies such as responding to road traffic accidents, COVID-19 among other emergencies. Thank you and continue with the good work,” she said.

The Bududa Woman MP also promised to ensure the fast-tracking of the National Disaster law which the Red Cross is working on together with the Ugandan government.

Robert Kwesiga, the Uganda Red Cross Secretary applauded the Office of the Prime Minister, and the Bududa district leadership for working with them to put in place a disaster management committee that has strengthened emergency response for timely arrest of life threatening disasters.

“We are happy that no life was lost in this big landslide because of the early warning system that works through the structures we have set up in Bududa and the entire mountain Elgon region. We thank the district and the office of the Prime Minister for appreciating our approach to community preparedness. This is helping us to build resilient communities. Let’s continue strengthening the systems for a better response mechanism and stronger communities,”Kwesiga said.

“Our ultimate goal is to save lives. Giving us an opportunity like today to offer support to those affected by disasters in any way is part of an enabling environment for us to fulfill our mandate. Special thanks to the partners involved in our bigger response.”