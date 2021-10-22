The UPDF Commander of Land Forces and First son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has urged armed civilians in Karamoja Sub-region to join government in pacifying the region.

Muhoozi made the call on Thursday while visiting the 3rd Infantry Division in Moroto.

Lt Gen Kainerugaba was on a working tour to ascertain the status of troops in tackling the On-going revived efforts towards disarming Karamojong warriors.

During his tour, the CLF Muhoozi went on to hold a meeting with different leaders and stakeholders at Moroto Division headquarters.

In the meeting, he noted that government has so far made deliberate efforts towards building and sustaining peace, security and stability in Karamoja sub-region.

He called on civilians with illegal guns to stop livestock theft and urged them to join forces with government to restore peace and stability in order to transform the region.

The 3rd Infantry Division Commander Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe speaking in the same meeting called upon all stakeholders involved in the disarmament exercise to join hands with security agencies in ushering total peace in Karamoja.

The meeting was attended by UPDF commanders, Police, Internal Security Organization Officers operating in the region and other key civilian stakeholders.