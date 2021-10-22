The High Court in Masaka has set Monday, October 25th as the date to deliver the ruling in an application in which opposition MPs Allan Ssewayana and Muhammad Ssegirinya asked to be released on bail.

The two legislators who are accused of murder, attempted murder and terrorism in regards the recent spate of murders in Masaka appeared on a zoom link from Kigo Prison in Wakiso district as they appeared before the Masaka High Court judge, Lawrence Tweyanze.

However, the hearing was on several occasions halted due to the poor internect connection but later stabilized.

Through their lawyers led by Erias Lukwago, the two legislators told court that whereas it is their right to be released on bail, they also suffer chronic illnesses and have injured sustained during their re-arrest by security.

“The applicants don’t have any criminal record and they are not convicts and have never been committed of any criminal offence or having any record of jumping bail,”Lukwago said.

He presented several sureties who mostly included fellow MPs including Derrick Nyeko(Makindye East), Geoffrey Kayemba(Bukomansimbi South), Joseph Ssewungu(Kalungu West) and others including Moses Kasibante, Kevin Namakula and Thomas Bagonza.

The lawyer said the two legislators are law abiding citizens who will report to court whenever required.

However, the senior Resident State Attorney, Richard Birivumbuka objected to the bail application saying the release of the two legislators would interfere with police investigations.

However, Justice Tweyanze said that he would be able to deliver his ruling on the bail application on Monday.