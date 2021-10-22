The High Court in Mubende has nullified the election of Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa as the Woman Member of Parliament for Mityana District.

In the January 14 election, Bagala garnered 64633 votes against Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba’s 48322 who came second.

However, Nabakooba petitioned court accusing her tomentor of conniving with the Electoral Commission (EC) to carry out a number of election malpractices including procuring prohibited persons to vote, impersonation and multi voting.

According to Nabakooba, Bagala’s camp intimidated her agents as well as obstructing voters,

On Friday, Justice Emmanuel Baguma ruled that there was enough evidence to prove that the Bagala through her agents, with her knowledge and consent or approval, committed the electoral offence of bribery.

“Court therefore makes the following orders that the election of the second respondent (Bagala) as Woman Member of Parliament for Mityana District Constituency is set aside.”

The judge also ordered for a bye-election to be held in Mityana District Constituency for the Woman Member of Parliament.

“The Petitioner (Nabakooba) is awarded the costs of this petition,” the judge added.

Joyce Bagala however said that she is going to appeal the decision.