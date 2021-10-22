Having not been held last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Airtel FUFA awards have returned with a bang.

The annual awards recognise and celebrate the best and most outstanding football players across the country while recognizing their achievements on and off the pitch.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s edition, Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali said the telecom company will continue recognising and honouring Ugandan footballers who have gone an extra mile by

showcasing resilience, hard work, and passion for what they do.

“This year, Airtel will be contributing up to a tune of shs100 million towards the Awards, and we believe the contribution will support with the organization of the awards. As a brand, we strive for excellence and ensuring

memorable moments for our customers at every point of contact from our products and services to our trade channels as well as CSR and sponsorships alike,” Murali said.

“ We are honored to have participated in the FUFA awards for the last 6 years, since 2015, and we pledge our commitment to continuously support the development and celebration of football in its various disciplines both locally and internationally.”

The first Vice President at FUFA, Justus Mugisha hailed the telecom company for having funded the awards that are in their sixth edition.

” Airtel – FUFA Awards which have produced memorable moments in the eyes, hearts and minds of the football fans who attend the glamorous awards night,”Mugisha said.

Rogers Mulindwa, the FUFA Executive Committee members who was representing the chairman of the awards committee reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to make great use of the resources from the partners and sponsors.

“Our pledge as FUFA is to assure all sponsors and partners that the resources will put to the right use to develop football,”he said.

The awards will be given out on December 4, 2021 at the Speke Resort in Munyonyo.