Communications regulator, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), has ordered television stations to schedule all gossip shows from 10.00 PM onwards.

UCC said the new directives on the broadcasting of gossip shows in the country are meant to protect segments of society.

According to UCC spokesperson Ibrahim Bbossa, UCC did not suspend gossip television shows but asked that they be rescheduled.

Bbossa made these remarks while appearing on NBS Morning Breeze on Thursday.

“We have segments of our society that need to be protected. Information that has sexual innuendos, for example, has to be aired past the watershed period (10 PM to 5 AM). This doesn’t mean you (media houses) should share x-rated content,” Bbossa said.

Earlier this week, UCC ordered media houses to only air gossip shows between 10pm and 5am, adding that any media house that fails to adhere to the directive risks losing its license.

“We are not stopping these programmes, we have directed that they are scheduled appropriately. We have also advised that even when it is screening, let such content follow the law,” Bbossa said.

In its directive, UCC had mentioned that such gossip shows have often failed to meet the minimum broadcasting standards, saying that they contain adult content and profanity which has potential to disturb and harm some sections of the public.

Bbossa, while appearing on NBS TV said that as a regulator, they have a duty to protect the public, especially the children and therefore there was a need to regulate the programs further.

Bbossa also warned that media houses should take advantage of the advancement in technology and upload the shows online without warning the viewers.

“We have advised media houses to have adequate warnings on the content if it is going to be uploaded on any other platforms,” Bbossa noted.

A number of gossip shows have been affected by the new directives.