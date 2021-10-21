The bail hearing for Kawempe South Member of Parliament Muhammed Ssegirinya and his colleague Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye East) suffered a temporary setback after the zoom interface failed to launch due to lack of internet in court.

A zoom link on the e-system failed to connect to Kigo prison during the court session, forcing the judge to adjourn the court session to a few more minutes.

Meanwhile, at the same time, their lawyer and fellow MP Shamim Malende (Kampala Woman) claimed she had been attacked by unknown people who deflated her car tyre.

In a social media post, Malende said that she was ambushed while on her way to court.

Malende claimed that her attackers deflated the tyres of her car and took off.

“I have been attacked by unknown people on my way to Masaka Court for the bail application of Hon Ssegirinya and Hon Allan Ssewanyana and my car tyres deflated,” Malende said in a post.

Malende posted photos of deflated car tyres, saying that she was left stranded after the attack.

The High Court in Masaka is supposed to be hearing a bail application for the two MPs following their arrest and detention regarding their alleged involvement in the Masaka- panga attacks.

The MPs have applied for bail several times but the court has declined to hear the applications previously, citing among other reasons inability to allocate the ‘right judge’ for the case.

However, Principal Judge Flavian Zeija in a letter last week allocated Justice Lawrence Tweyanze to attend to the bail hearing on which the MPs cite poor health and lack of medical attention as some of the grounds for which they need bail.

Key to note is that the two MPs have been released on bail before (September 23) only to be snatched and placed under detention again on new charges.