As Uganda looks set to enter its third year under curfew due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the hardest sectors like entertainment are being forced to strategise new ways of earning a living. Spa-Mania has come up with a program to help entertainers acquire new skills as they wait for President Yoweri Museveni to lift the lockdown on the sector.

Spa-Mania boss Yusuf Mutyaba has revealed that the leading massage centre is now offering a three month course in the art of massage therapy. Persons in the entertainment industry like musicians, deejays, videographers and others are especially welcome.

Mutyaba says, “We realised that many of our celebrities have been seated for nearly two years now. They do not have much to do yet they cannot go out for ordinary jobs to earn a living while they wait for Uganda to lift the lockdown on entertainment. They can earn some good money if they get extra skills like we offer at Spa-Mania.”

He says that upcoming musician Bruno K approached Spa-Mania and wondered if they could school him in the art of massage because he enjoys it. A day one supporter of Spa-Mania, Bruno K has become known for his soulful ballads and eye-catching videos that trend on social media and TV whenever he drops a new project.

Unlike Ugandan musicians of the past who did not care too much for their health and appearances, Bruno K likes to take care of not just his talent but his body. He is a fitness enthusiast and after discovering the magic of massage therapy, a dedicated goer at Spa-Mania nearly every week.

Mutyaba says that he realised that Bruno K may not be the only celebrity who is interested in acquiring a new skill. He says that learning how to massage and look after the body not only is a healthy, lifelong habit but can also earn one some good money.

This is what promoted Spa-Mania management to organise a three month course that can teach any willing Ugandan the first basics of what it takes to be a massage therapist.

Mutyaba says that many people do not realise that massage therapists who work in licensed establishments like Spa-Mania actually earn some good money.

He breaks it down, “These therapist earn between shillings 1 million to 1.5 million monthly in commission. There are those that earn above shillings 2 million monthly. That makes the sector one of the best paying, better than even some ‘real office jobs.”

He explains that one does not have to enter the profession after acquiring the skills they teach at Spa-Mania. “Learning massage can help you in your relationship. Imagine a husband or wife who knows how to massage their partner? That adds a spice to their relationship,” he laughs.

The three months full package which is now open at Spa-Mania takes on a class of 20 interested people.

