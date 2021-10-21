Muslims in Uganda joined the rest of their brothers and sisters across the world to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

The national celebrations were held at the Old Kampala Mosque.

The Mufti of Uganda,Sheikh Shaban Mubaje advised Muslims to strive and practise the divine teachings of Prophet Muhammad and constantly invoke salutations upon him to attain divine blessings and rewards.

He used the same occasion to remind Muslims to intensify Qunutu prayers during morning and evening prayers beseeching God to heal the world against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also urged the general public to adhere to the standard operating procedures and embrace Covid-19 vaccination to protect themselves from infection.

Sheikh Abdallah Ibrahim Ssemambo Tamusuza, the deputy Mufti took the congregation through the fulfilment of numerous prophesies proclaimed by the great prophets who came before Muhammad.