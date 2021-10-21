Resty Nakayenga, a senior Presidential advisor has been charged before the Anti-Corruption Court with abuse of office after she allegedly assisted someone to acquire a piece of land in Wakiso through fraudulent means.

Nakayenga, a special presidential advisor for the Underprivileged Youth, was arrested on October 20 by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

It is alleged Nakayenga assisted a one James Sibatenda to acquire a land title on block number 450 plot 340.

She however pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The said land in question belongs to one Charles Kiku.

It is alleged that Nakayenga and Sibatenda in 2018 at different places in Kampala and Wakiso district conspired to defraud Kiku of his land.

The presiding magistrate, Sarah Namusobya granted the accused a cash bail of Shs 6 million and while her sureties were granted a non cash bail of Shs 10 million.

The court also issued criminal summons to Nakayenga’s co-accused James Sibatenda who is a resident of Kyengera town council in Wakiso district.

The case will come up for mention on November 17 2021.