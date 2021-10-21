The International Medical Clinic (IMC) has opened up an adolescent clinic in Kololo that celebrated Ugandan pediatrician Dr. Sabrina Kitaka will be the specialist running the facility.

The clinic which is the first for private healthcare setting will involve medical care for infants, children, and adolescents.

The common issues among adolescents and that will be dealt with by Dr Sabrina Kitaka include; substance abuse, mental disorders, teen and unintended pregnancies and academic problems.

Other issues to be handled include dropping out of schools, reproductive health issues, sexually transmitted infections including HIV, nutrition and weight conditions.

Speaking at the function, Dr.Kitaka said running the clinic will be yet another opportunity for her to offer services to many parents and children.

“As a parent, despite your best efforts to keep everything sanitary, your child may come down with many common childhood diseases and if the disease is contagious, you may discover that it passes through the entire family. I am here to help, prevent and treat those diseases,” she said.

The General Manager of International Medical Centers, Andrew Mugalu said the adolescent health clinic has been opened up to provide adolescents with holistic health care to keep them safe and healthy

“The adolescent health clinic is one of the kind in the private sector setting. IMC is diversifying

in its scope of services. Previously, adolescents were the least category focused on when it comes to

health care provision. Bringing Dr.Sabrina on board to specifically handle the health of our adolescents is yet another milestone for us,” he said.

Dr.Sabrina Kitaka

Dr. Sabrina Bakeera-Kitaka is a senior lecturer at the department of Paediatrics and Child Health at the

Makerere University, College of Health Sciences.

She has a Masters of Pediatrics and Child Health that she acquired in July 2002 at Makerere University. She was a Gilead Fellow, and then Research Scholar at the Infectious Diseases Institute from 2003-2011 where she undertook a Fellowship in Paediatric Infectious Diseases and did research on HIV-infected adolescents.

She has a Ph.D. from the School of Medical Sciences, University of Antwerp, Belgium.

Dr.Kitaka is involved in conducting basic research in various Paediatrics Infectious Diseases and offers clinical care to HIV infected children and adolescents most of whom are

perinatally infected. She directs the Adolescent Health training program at the Makerere University

College of Health Sciences and is the founder president of the Society of Adolescent Health in Uganda

Dr. Kitaka is also an active member of the African Paediatrics Society of Infectious Diseases (AFSPID), and a Fellow of the Uganda National Academy of Sciences.