State House has warned the public against fraudsters claiming to be its employees to fleece unsuspecting Ugandans.

“Our attention has been drawn to a letter written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada purportedly by the Deputy Principal Private Secretary to the President Janet Mbabazi. This is to warn the public against fraudsters such as these whose aim is to fleece unsuspecting Ugandans,” a statement from State House said.

According to State House, many people could have been defrauded by a person identifying himself as a deputy Principal Private Secretary to the president.

“We are using all diplomatic channels through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address this issue. The security agencies are also investigating the matter with the aim of arresting the perpetuators and bringing them to book.”

A number of fraudsters and conmen have in the past used the State House name to fleece members of the public of their belongings including money and land.

Many of these fraudsters have grabbed land whereas others have orchestrated crimes with impunity under the name of working for State House.

In July, State House revealed that scammers had targeted government officials asking them to provide details for assistance with Covid relief.

The scammers sent emails to various government officials claiming that State House under directives of the president had put in place a relief strategy aimed at empowering government officials to absorb the pandemic shocks.

The Senior Press Secretary to President Museveni, Nabusayi Lindah Wamboka however said the said emails were fake and only intended to fleece the unsuspecting government officials.

She warned government officials providing their details to the said email since there is no such a program for any government ministries, departments or agencies by the State House.

“Please do not register as prompted. The email should be treated with contempt and if possible deleted as it may be used by fraudsters for a phishing scam. Do not volunteer any of your personal information,”Nabusayi warned.