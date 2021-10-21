A digital platform that advances money to salaried employees before payday, Zofi Cash, has been launched.

According to officials from the firm, the app will bridge the gap between payday and needs that can’t wait

Zofi Cash hopes to partner with employers to achieve this aim.

“Upon approval the advance can be withdrawn from the Zofi Cash App to the employees mobile wallet.

Zofi Cash is paid at the end of the month with as low as 3% fee based on the days you request for the

advance before payday,” the firm said in a statement.

According to Paul Kirungi, founder and CEO Zofi Cash said all around the world, the key driving factor behind personal development and growth is financial inclusion.

However, he said the question that has been ignored for decades is what kind of financial inclusion we need.

“If someone doesn’t qualify for a loan facility in the bank, they should at least have early access

to wages they have made. Our only goal is to make every day a payday,” Kirungi said.

While speaking at the launch, board chairman, Segirinya Hannington, noted that Zofi Cash is on a journey

to change the landscape of financial inclusion because it’s the best path to economic development for our

people and the nation.

CK Japheth, Founder of the Innovation Village, said Zofi Cash is a solution for all because it answers

technologically advanced gaps to make financial processes more efficient by disrupting traditional methods to

establish long-term solutions which answer individual financial needs in all economic conditions.

The App was rolled out in Uganda but hopes to start operations in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Ghana by

December 1, 2021.