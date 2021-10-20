Uganda Police has said they have not given up the pursuit for social media critic and blogger Fred Lumbuye.

Lumbuye was released by Turkish Authorities yesterday following two months in detention at the Kocaeli Foreigners Detention Centre in Turkey.

However, according to Uganda Police, the social media critic is still a wanted man to answer charges against him.

At least 15 case files were opened against Lumbuye and the police say they “will summon him as soon as he is in jurisdiction”.

“Our position is still the same,” Uganda Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told the New Vision.

According to the National Unity Platform (NUP) representative in Turkey, Muwada Nkunyingi, Lumbuye was also briefed of the pending cases in Turkey despite his release.

Nkunyingi said that cases that were never concluded will continue irrespective of the release, urging their legal team to hasten in concluding them.

Following Lumbuye’s release, NUP and its members were in a buoyant mood, calling it a victory against injustice.

“We are glad to learn that after several months of being held under detention, comrade Lumbuye Fred has been finally set free. We are very grateful to the legal team, the diaspora team, and all people of goodwill who did everything to ensure that Mr. Lumbuye regains his freedom,” a statement from NUP reads.

“I am very glad that after several months in detention, political activist Lumbuye was yesterday (October 18) released from jail in Turkey. I am very grateful to the legal team, our diaspora leadership, and all Ugandans who did everything to see that he gets his freedom,” NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi said.