The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje,has said that Uganda Muslim Supreme Council(UMSC) is in the process of amending its constitution to strengthen its systems.

Mubaje made the remarks while speaking at the late Muhamood Kateregga’s home in Kawempe.

He said that the amendment of the constitution will provide for a property trust for the betterment of the council properties.

He recounted the genesis of the late’s entry into Muslim leadership right from the position of imam at Masjid Noor in Mbale to Kadhi Bugisu Muslim District and later Mufti of Uganda.

“I came to know Haj Kateregga shortly after my election into the office of Mufti. Indeed he had a likeable and dignified personality. He was generous with a strong passion for promoting UMSC activities,” he said.

Mubaje praised the late for educating his children, saying it is the reason why his son and heir Haj Muhamood Kateregga Junior was appointed national program coordinator of the UMSC / UNICEF Program.

Mubaje urged Muslims to emulate the late Kateregga in offering support towards UMSC, teach children their Islamic faith, instil discipline and train them with life skills.

He revealed that many council properties are controlled by vocal masqueraders, who are often heard blackmailing the current UMSC administration over alleged mismanagement of the same.

UMSC Secretary General Ramathan Mugalu informed the gathering to prepare for the forthcoming national Muslim elections, due early next year.