The spokesperson of the Uganda Prisons Service, Frank Baine has denied claims that MPs Mohammed Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana were tortured in detention.

Last week, when the Kawempe North MP Ssegirinya appeared before Buganda Road Court Grade, he showed court what appeared to be rotting feet, with wounds which he said were a result of continuous torture while in prison.

Appearing on the NBS TV’s Morning Breeze on Wednesday however, Baine denied the claims, saying the legislator was already sick at the time he was handed over to them.

“It has never been in our interest that we torture our family members. Yes, Hon. Ssegirinya is sick, and we are treating him for as long as he is with us, many times, we receive these inmates from court when they are already sick,” Baine said.

Baine maintained that as Prisons, they do not torture people.

“When someone has been tortured, we encourage them to tell us when they were tortured and by who. That’s how we can follow up,” Baine said.

National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu visited the detained MPs earlier this week with a number of delegates from the NUP party and family.

Kyagulanyi told journalists after the visit that indeed, Ssegirinya is in pain and believes that he needs further medical attention.

Kyagulanyi added that Makindye West legislator Allan Ssewanyana, was also in pain and claimed that he had been tortured.

Baine said that tare baseless claims.

“In prison, we carry our names on our chests. Let anyone who says they have been tortured tell us who tortured them,” Baine added.

Kampala Lord Mayor and defence lawyer of both Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana , Erias Lukwago however said that Baine is being “dishonest” because he also knows the truth.

“I want to make a general statement. All government detention facilities, whether gazetted or ungazetted, torture people, you (Baine) are being cagey. That is dishonesty of the highest order,” Lukwago said.