A police officer was on Wednesday injured after falling off a speeding vehicle that was transporting suspects to the Central Police Station in Kampala.

The incident happened as police arrested two National Unity Platform councilors, Moses Kataabu (Kampala Central) and Faridah Nakabugo stormed the Old taxi park protesting its continued closure.

The duo was arrested by police and bundled into a waiting van but efforts to have the hind door of the vehicle locked turned futile as the bolt could not be fastened.

Sensing danger with transporting suspects when the door is open, a Police Constable identified as Kambugu jumped onto the door of the vehicle to ensure it doesn’t open along the way.

As the van spend off, the door was swung and the police officer fell off injuring himself in the process.

It took the intervention of fellow police officers from the Field Force Unit to lift him and was rushed to hospital.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident, noting that the officer is currently undergoing treatment at the police clinic.

“He sustained injuries and is currently admitted at our clinic here at CPS in Kampala receiving treatment. He is not in bad condition but we are also looking at what happened,” Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that they will be trying to find it whether it was a case of negligence of the officer or he was pushed by the suspects in the van.

“We shall investigate and find out what exactly happened.”

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson said the two councilors who forcefully wanted to gain access to the Old taxi park will be charged with inciting violence.

“They are currently detained at CPS on allegations of inciting violence.”

KCCA on Tuesday for the umptieth time postponed the reopening of the old taxi park that has been closed for almost two years for rennovation.