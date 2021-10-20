Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) has extended the reopening of Old Taxi Park to a later date due to unavoidable circumstances, The Nile Post has learnt.

“KCCA wishes to inform the general public and other key stakeholders that the Old Taxi Park will not be reopened tomorrow (today) 20th October, 2021 as earlier scheduled,” said authority in the statement seen by The Nile Post.

Last month, KCCA resolved to open the park on October 20, 2021. The authority had hoped that the park would be opened after renovating administration offices, fencing the park, demarcating stages and painting the kerbs.

However, to date, the authority has not fenced the park, renovated the administration offices and has not demarcated stages, although it said they are still working with the taxi leadership to constitute the management structure of the park.

Renovation of the park started in May 2020 and was planned to be completed in three months.

The park was initially meant to be reopened in August 2020.

According to the authority, heavy rains and the restrictions on movement affected their speed to deliver.

KCCA has so far completed the drainage system, the carpet and installed some lights in the park.

The new opening date will be communicated later according to the statement.

.