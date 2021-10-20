Following complaints from the public about the delays in the administration of cases, the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo has launched an Electronic Court Case Management Information System (ECCMIS) which will help to fight case backlog and improve delivery of justice.

Speaking during the launch of ECCMIS at High Court Kampala, Owiny-Dollo urged all the judicial officers to embrace the system for better service delivery.

He said that this will promote work efficiency in the third arm of government.

“This step will definitely provide a major building block to another e-government service in Uganda and particularly to the administration of justice sector,” he said.

He explained that technology is one of the tools the judiciary is focusing on to use in addressing the number of challenges like case blog among others.

He applauded the government for the financial support in the implementation of the ECCMIS, adding that advocates will now be able to file case wherever they are and at any time.

The minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Matia Kasaija welcomed the innovation which he said will not only improve services delivery but contribute to the country revenue.

“I congratulate the Judiciary for commissioning ECCMIS. This will go a long way in enhancing the delivery of justice and addressing the challenges of case backlog,” he said.

The president of Uganda Law Society Pheona Wall, said that they believe the system will deliver 360 degree impact on court processes and it will greatly contribute at reducing case backlog and time lags.

The system which was developed in 2014 will be piloted starting February next year in some courts across Kampala.