The minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Esther Anyakun has warned people living around mountainous areas and water bodies to be vigilant in this month of October following the heavy rains.

Since April 2020, heavy rains have caused havoc in the country leading to violent windstorms, hailstones and lightning strikes that have destroyed crops in the countryside, claimed lives and led to a rise in water levels in rivers and lakes.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, Anyakun said in the mountainous areas of Elgon, the situation is worsening with Bududa district recording numerous mudslides in Bulucheke sub county that destroyed crops in gardens, water sources, road networks, and displaced households in 24 villages.

“Roughly over 1,000,000 people have been directly or indirectly affected by the current condition, with some sleeping in churches, schools and other public places. The rains are still continuing according to the current weather outlook issued by Uganda National Meteorological Authority for the month of October,” she noted.

She said the rains will be heavier in this month of October with the Eastern, Western, South Western and Central segments of the country expected to have normal to above normal rainfall during the outlook period while the rest of the country is expected to receive moderate rainfall with some dry spells expected in Karamoja sub region.

“The communities should remain alert, and take early action in response to the issued early warning messages. Communities living in high risk areas such as mountainous and, flood prone areas are advised to move away,” she said.

Anyakun said the government has developed a relief distribution plan for the affected districts, and with support of the UN World Food Program, eight trucks were provided to compliment this ongoing distribution of food and non-food relief items.