The East African Community has halted process of interviews for shortlisted candidates to fill vacant positions in the EAC organs and institutions.

The East African Community secretariat early this year, advertised over 50 jobs attracting more than 15,000 applications but this was protested by Uganda over unequal distribution among the six-member states of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Rwanda and Burundi.

According to a statement by the secretariat, interviews for the said positions will commence at a later date as will be communicated.

“The interviews could not commence as scheduled due to quorum. The interviews have therefore been postponed to a later date that will be communicated accordingly,” the statement reads in part.

“The EAC is committed to providing an equal opportunity for all East Africans.”

The development follows a protest from Uganda led by the Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Kadaga to the Secretary General Peter Mutuku Mathuki calling for the indefinite postponement of interviews.

Kadaga argued that the East African Community was not following the partner state’s quota entitlement, hence unfair to member states in this recruitment.

“Many people will be dissatisfied, there are problems and we need to hold on this matter,” Kadaga said.

Muthuki replied to Kadaga insisting that they will continue with the interviews irrespective of Kadaga’s interjection.

Kadaga maintains that the EAC is an employee of the partner states and should not take decisions without their consent.

She noted that Uganda had been given a raw deal over and again in the EAC jobs, with many of the jobs going to Kenya (42 percent) and Tanzania (34 percent).

“Ugandans are not forgotten and I do not want anyone to forget that,” Kadaga said.

Meanwhile at the same time, the government of Burundi pulled out of the process, citing imbalance and so did South Sudan.

It is reported that trouble started last week when the bloc’s legislative assembly blocked the hiring of house clerks, citing irregularities in the recruitment process.